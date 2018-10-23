THE KENNEDY VEIL Release “Flesh Of The Sun” Drum Playthrough Video; Working On New Material

Sacramento, CA's blackened death metal unit, The Kennedy Veil, have released a new drum play through video for the crushing track, “Flesh Of The Sun,” taken from their latest release, Imperium. The video was recorded at AudioVisual studios in Shingle Springs, CA with Josh Williams handling all production duties.

Check out TKV's own Gabe Seeber celebrating the 1 year anniversary of Imperium's release by crushing his kit:

Gabe is also a touring member of Decrepit Birth, who were recently forced to drop off the current Bloodletting North America XII Tour, after vocalist Bill Robinson was seriously injured in a stage diving attempt gone wrong.

The Kennedy Veil are currently back at home in Sacramento, CA working on new material for album #3. The band expects to be ready to release and tour in support of the forthcoming album sometime in 2019.

Imperium, the newest full-length from The Kennedy Veil, can be streamed and purchased in both digital and physical formats from all major platforms, which are all available at this location.

The eight-track Imperium was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zack Ohren (Animosity, Suffocation, All Shall Perish et al) at Castle Ultimate Productions, features guest appearances by Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder, Sven de Caluwé of Aborted, and Dickie Allen of Infant Annihilator, and comes swathed in the cover art of Robert Cook.

The occult has been a construct within civilizations all over the world, varying in degree and modernity, but always present. Each individual culture derives its occultism from the dark myths that permeate within its subconscious hive mind. America as a culture - as an experiment - has been volatile since day one. Plagued by a history of genocide, slavery, and corruption, its burgeoning occult is in its fragile yet violent infancy. Imperium highlights themes of this encapsulation: That is, fear, myth, despair, and humanity's inclination toward utter corruption.

Taking influence from a purer, more ancient evil of European descent, The Kennedy Veil has incorporated symphonic, blackened themes that parallel the lyrical aesthetic. Moving one step away from the more technical side and two steps into a deeper, darker, more blackened aggression. "The world of metal has become flooded with your quintessential 'tech' bands," says drummer Gabe Seeber. "It seems to me that many metal bands of today put so much focus on cramming as many notes as possible into songs, and playing the most difficult riffs with less focus on song structures as a whole. Without taking anything away from the obvious creativity and talent of today's generation of death metallers, we in The Kennedy Veil are aiming to harken back to a more primal and aggressive form of the genre."

The Kennedy Veil:

Darren Liwen - Vocals

Casey Childers - Guitar

Tyler Hawkins - Bass

Gabe Seeber - Drums