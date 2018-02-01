THE KENNEDY VEIL Release Pro-Shot Live Footage From The Bloodletting North America Tour

Sacramento, CA-based tech death act, The Kennedy Veil, have released pro-shot live footage from their Mesa, Arizona stop on the Origin-headlined Bloodletting North America Tour.

The Matti Way (From The North Films)-directed video shows the band absolutely devastating the crowd while touring in support of their newest album Imperium, which came out in September of last year through Unique Leader.

Continuing to support Imperium on the road, the band will be playing select dates of the Feast Winter Tour alongside Alterbeast, The Grindmother, and Aethere.

February

17 - Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater

18 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chxrch

20 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground