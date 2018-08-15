THE KINKS Announce The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society 50th Anniversary Edition Set; Unreleased Track "Time Song" Streaming

The Kinks will release a 50th Anniversary Edition of one of the greatest British rock albums of all time, The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society, via BMG on October 26th.

This essential album by one of the world's best ever bands is defined by the extraordinary catalogue of Ray Davies' songs, driven by brother Dave Davies' power pop guitar and became the foundation of generations of British guitar pop. The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society cemented Ray Davies reputation as one of Britain's greatest ever songwriters of his and any generation.

"I think The Village Green Preservation Society is about the ending of a time personally for me in my life," says Ray. "In my imaginary village. It's the end of our innocence, our youth. Some people are quite old but in the Village Green, you're never allowed to grow up. I feel the project itself as part of a life cycle."

Somewhat overlooked upon its release in November 1968, The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society is now regarded as one of the best British albums ever recorded. Created in difficult circumstances by a band on the verge of disintegration and who refused to follow fashion, it is an album of timeless, perfectly crafted songs about growing up and growing old, and the decline of national culture and traditional ways. Enduring and unsurpassed, with its wit, sadness, quiet anger, regret and charm, it is generally considered the high point of The Kinks' outstanding career and Ray Davies' masterpiece.

Included in this anniversary edition are many previously unreleased tracks and versions, including the previously unreleased track "Time Song". Despite never been included on a release, "Time Song was performed by The Kinks at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in January 1973, celebrating Britain's entry into the Common Market.

"When we played a concert at Drury Lane in '73 to "celebrate" us about to join what was called The Common Market, I decided to use the song as a warning that time was running out for the old British Empire," says Ray. "This song was recorded a few weeks later but never made the final cut on the Preservation Act I album. Oddly enough, the song seems quite poignant and appropriate to release at this time in British history, and like Europe itself the track is a rough mix which still has to be finessed."

Ray mixed the track earlier this year and it is included on the new VGPS Deluxe Box Set and Deluxe 2CD. The single version will also be available as a limited edition 7" single exclusively with pre-orders of the box set via The Kinks Music Glue official store, and as a digital download single.

The deluxe box set includes extensive sleeve notes, interviews, photography and specially created online & press content "telling the story" of the album's production, release and cultural impact. Also included are two essays on the album written by Pete Townshend and renowned journalist Kate Mossman.

Launching October 4th, there will be an exhibition at London's Proud Central Gallery titled The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society which will run until November 18th displaying a selection of rare collector's items including specially commissioned artworks by members of the band and vintage memorabilia, together with a collection of photographs documenting this remarkable period in the band's history. Each work is hand-signed by surviving band members Ray Davies, Dave Davies and Mick Avory. Head here for more info.

The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society 50th Anniversary Releases:

Super Deluxe Box Set (In special packaging with debossed box cover, foil & metallic text and linen cloth finish. Bespoke accessories holder. 174 audio tracks total.)

LPs (180 gram heavyweight vinyl):

- Gatefold 2LP featuring original album new stereo remaster and new mono remaster. Original artwork faithfully reproduced in high resolution

- Continental (Swedish) original 12 track version of the LP

CD1:

2018 Stereo Remaster, from the original HD tape transfers + bonus tracks of singles, B sides and original album related tracks

CD2:

2018 Mono Remaster, from the original HD tape transfers + bonus tracks of singles, B sides and original album related tracks

CD3:

Village Green Sessions - Including alternate versions, mixes and backing tracks, many previously unreleased

CD4:

Village Green At The BBC - TV performance track audio and band interviews, many previously unreleased

CD5:

Preservation, Sessions, Live & Demos - including mid 70s recordings, previously unreleased home demos, Ray Davies live in Denmark 2010 and unreleased track 'Time Song'.

CD booklet includes notes by Ray Davies on the home demos and comprehensive track source and mastering notes from world renowned mastering engineer Andrew Sandoval

7" singles (reproduced original picture sleeves):

- "Days" / "She's Got Everything" (1968)

- "Starstruck" / "Picture Book" (1968)

- "The Village Green Preservation Society" / "Do You Remember Walter?" (1969)

Book:

Deluxe, beautifully produced, 52-page hardback photo book with extensive sleeve notes and new band interviews, essays by Pete Townshend and other writers, plus rare and unseen Kinks Village Green related photos and imagery.

Memorabilia:

Reproduced original memorabilia: Poster of Village Green LP inner gatefold; Empire Liverpool 1968 tour poster; glossy 10" x 8" photos from Hampstead Heath 1968 photoshoot; colour press photo with reproduced band signatures; Bournemouth 1968 gig ticket; PYE Records promo card; 'Days' sheet music.

1LP: Art Of The Album

2018 Stereo Remaster of original album, from original tape high deﬁnition transfers.180 gram heavyweight vinyl. Original gatefold artwork replicated. Insert with notes and band photos.

1CD: Art Of The Album

2018 Stereo Remaster of original album, from original tape high definition transfers. Booklet with notes, band quotes and Village Green era photos Insert with notes, band quotes and Village Green era photos.

2CD Deluxe: Art Of The Album

Original album 2018 stereo and mono remasters plus bonus tracks of singles, B sides, alternate versions, mixes and other original album related tracks. Contains previously unreleased track versions and unreleased new single "Time Song". Hardback book packaging with linen finish, 20-page booklet with extensive notes, band quotes and rare Village Green era imagery. 49 tracks total.

Digital Deluxe

Original album 2018 stereo remaster plus key bonus tracks from the box set, includingsingles, B sides, alternate and unreleased versions, mixes and other original album related tracks. Contains previously unreleased new single "Time Song". 60 tracks total.

Digital

Original 15 track stereo album as: Standard Digital, MFIT & HD. Remastered from HD original tape transfers.