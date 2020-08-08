THE LAST REIGN Release "Ironclad Torment" Video

Buffalo, New York melodic death metal band The Last Reign have just released the video for their song "Ironclad Torment". The song is from their upcoming album Evolution, which is set to be released in October.

"With heavy restrictions everywhere, we tried to make due and put something out fun for all to enjoy," says the band.

Evolution pre-orders will be made available soon, in the meantime, check out the cover art:

For further details, visit The Last Reign on Facebook.