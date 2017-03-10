THE LAST VEGAS Featured In New Dream Tour Episode; Video
March 10, 2017, 4 minutes ago
In a new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Dream Tour, hard rock band The Last Vegas discuss their ultimate tour lineup. Watch below:
the last vegas
