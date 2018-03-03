THE LOCAL BAND Featuring Members Of CHILDREN OF BODOM, THE 69 EYES, SANTA CRUZ And RECKLESS LOVE Perform BON JOVI, POISON, MÖTLEY CRÜE Classics Live In Helsinki (Video)

On March 1st, the Finnish all-star cover band featuring Alexi Laiho (Children Of Bodom), Jussi 69 (The 69 Eyes), Archie Kuosmanen (Santa Cruz) and Olli Herman (Reckless Love) performed at Tavastia in Helsinki, Finland can be seen below. The band performed a set of '80s hair band covers that included songs from Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Ozzy Osbourne. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Lay Your Hands on Me" (Bon Jovi)

"Looks That Kill" (Mötley Crüe)

"Fallen Angel" (Poison)

"Sunglasses at Night" (Corey Hart)

"Born to Be My Baby" (Bon Jovi)

"Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" (Van Halen)

"Untouched" (The Veronicas)

"Nightrain"(Guns N’ Roses)

"Out of the Darkness" (Little Steven )

"Nothin' But a Good Time" (Poison)

"Shot in the Dark" (Ozzy Osbourne)

"Summer of '69" (Bryan Adams)

Encore:

"Home Sweet Home" (Mötley Crüe)

"Panama" (Van Halen)

"Livin' on a Prayer" (Bon Jovi)