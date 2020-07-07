THE LONELY ONES Release Reimagined Version Of QUEEN's "Flash"; Video

Hard rock band, The Lonely Ones, have premiered their reimagined version of Queen's song, "Flash". Even though it was originally recorded in 2019, the band decided that this was the opportune time to release their heroic cover inspired by one of the most relevant rock bands from past and present times.

The video can be seen below. Stream/download "Flash/ The Hero" here.

"We recorded 'Flash' in 2019 - a pretty dark year for the four of us on all fronts. Our original musical output reflected that darkness so recording a cartoonishly triumphant, heroic cover song seemed like a good counter-balance. Fast forward to spring 2020 and the impending COVID-19 Stay At Home order. With limited time and help from some fans we got our friends together to film a music video while we were still able. It's July now and, with the future more unclear than ever, it seems like the perfect time to release the most positive song we have. I hope you enjoy it. 'Flash/The Hero'. A Queen cover," says the band.

Formed in the summer of 2019, The Lonely Ones are a four piece vocal-oriented hard rock band with an ear for melody and a taste for success. No strangers to the hardships of the music industry, The Lonely Ones know what they want and know how to get it. The first singles "Eternal Sadness" and "The Lonely One" debuted in March of 2020.

The Lonely Ones live:

July

18 - Pataskala, OH - Desert Knights Annual Summer Bash

October

15 - Mishawaka, IN - Smokestack Brew

16 - Janesville, WI - The Back Bar

17 - Ringle, WI - Q & Z Expo Center

30 - Battle Creek, MI - Music Factory

31 - Akron, OH - Empire

Lineup:

Marty McCoy - guitar / vocals

Tommy Johnson - drums

Jymmy Tolland - bass / vocals

Jake Earley - guitar / vocals