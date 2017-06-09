THE LORDS OF ALTAMONT Sign To Heavy Psych Sounds

Los Angeles rock'n'roll ambassadors, The Lords Of Altamont, have just inked a deal with European powerhouse Heavy Psych Sounds for the release of their sixth album, due out in the fall of 2017.

The Lords Of Altamont bring forth raw rock'n'roll fury birthed from the end of the peace and love era. What was meant to be the “Woodstock of the West", the infamous Altamont free concert on December 6th, 1969, was instead known for its heavy drugs, motorcycle chains, knuckle-dusters and later punctuated with shoving matches and fist fights. This palpable sense of bawdy foreboding resulted in four births, four deaths and extensive property damage.

While the hippies had been grooving and mellowing out in the Bay Area, the forefathers of The Lords Of Altamont were playing high energy rhythms in the beer soaked venues of Detroit and the dingy clubs along LA’s Sunset Strip. Mid-60s London R'n'B shares equal space with the scruffy 70s NYC Bowery among their influences, they take their other cues from kids banging out primitive riffs on cheap guitars all across the USA in garages, alongside chopped bikes and American v-8 muscle cars lingering exhaust fumes mixing with sweat... to conjure the rare elixir of real rock'n'roll.

The story of the band who would be soon known as The Lords Of Altamont gets a proper start in 1999. A son of Southern California and a veteran of the SoCal music scene, Jake Cavaliere - with numerous bands and projects from garage to punk dating back to the late 80s under his belt - enlisted fellow motorcycle rider and bandmate of instro/surf sensation The Bomboras, Johnny Devilla, to form something new. Max Eidson, Doran Shelley, and Gabriel Hammond rounded out the original lineup known as “The First Five”. Besides holding their first show at the legendary venue The Garage in Hollywood, high points include touring as the support act for their primitive rock'n'roll idols The Cramps, infamous rock gods The Who as well as counting late Michael Davis of the MC5 as a past member.

Through personnel changes and various adventures over the past 17+ years, The Lords Of Altamont continue to release albums and Jake “The Preacher” Cavaliere, along with his assemblage of gritty and talented personalities, continues to captivate audiences with unparalleled, hard-driven performances over the world.

The Lords Of Altamont are:

Jake Cavaliere

Dani Sindaco

Rob Zimmerman

Steven Van Der Werff