THE LOUNGE KITTENS Release Last Ever Video For Cover Of METALLICA's "Sad But True"

In September 2019, the UK vocal trio The Lounge Kittens - known for their a capella covers of metal and rock classics - announced they were splitting up. They recently released an official video for their 2015 cover of Metallica's "Sad But True" along with the following update:

"It's 'Sad But True' (see what we did there), but here it is; the last ever Lounge Kittens music video. Thank you to everyone who's ever come to a show, shared the love, listened to a song, or left a comment about how Slipknot / Rammstein / Alice Cooper / Metallica / someone else would be ashamed of us for ruining their song (we're not sorry btw).

Kittens - this one's for you."

J, T & Z x

Following is The Lounge Kittens' original statement announcing they were calling it quits:

"Despite your unwavering support and generosity, we have struggled to keep TLK financially viable over the years, and although it’s never been ‘about the money’, when we add the financial strain to the demands of our own lives and our individual wants and needs, we have simply come to the point where it’s all just a bit too hard. What we don’t want to happen is to reach the point where it’s all too hard and it stops being any fun because the fun, dear Kittens, was always the only reason to do any of this.

We want to assure you that through a lot of honest conversation, our decision was made with love and care for each other, and for you all.

A social media post cannot adequately describe what being in TLK has done for each of us and we understand that some of you hold your memories and experiences of TLK just as closely as we do.

As always, big Kitten love. It’s been a helluva ride!"

The Lounge Kittens posted a special medley back in 2016. Some of the artists featured in the clip below include KISS, Mötley Crüe, Judas Priest, Muse, Billy Idol, Five Finger Death Punch, DragonForce and In Flames.

Photo by Marianne Harris