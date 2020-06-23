THE LOUNGE KITTENS To Release Farewell Live Album This Friday Featuring STEEL PANTHER, SLIPKNOT And SYSTEM OF A DOWN Covers

In September 2019, the UK vocal trio The Lounge Kittens - known for their a capella covers of metal and rock classics - announced they were splitting up. They have checked in with the following update:

"You wanted one more album, well, we're giving you one more album! All the fun of a live TLK show, featuring previously unreleased versions of 'Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo' and the 'Angry White Guy Polka', as well as full band and classic TLK tracks. Do It Live is out this Friday and available from all major digital retailers and streaming services. Pre-order and pre-save here.

Tracklist:

"Welcome" *

"Rollin'" *

"Duality" **

"Violent Pornography" +

"We're Definitely Going to Hell" *

"All Night Long" +

"The Middle" **

"Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo" *

"Jump Around" *

"Gold Dust" +

"Gloryhole" +

"Hail Satan!" *

"One Step Closer" **

"Angry White Guy Polka" +

"We've Been The Lounge Kittens" *

"Medley: A Vocal Tribute to Avicii" +

"Buh-Bye" (Live at The 1865)

* Live at St Pancras Old Church

** Live at Band on the Wall

+ Live at Union Chapel