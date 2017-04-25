THE LURKING FEAR Featuring Past / Present Members Of AT THE GATES, THE HAUNTED And More Launch First Music Teaser Video; More Festival Dates Confirmed

While Swedish death metallers The Lurking Fear continue working on their debut album, expected to be released in the late summer via Century Media Records, the group is now launching a first video teaser, containing first music samples for their upcoming 7” EP (cover artwork below).

The band checked in with the following comment: "Finally unleashed upon an unsuspecting mankind. The Lurking Fear rears its ugly head. The first three songs of death metal filth are soon to be released on the self-titled EP, out on Moondawn Records. The EP was recorded and mixed at Welfare sounds studios in Gothenburg early 2017, produced by Per Stålberg. The EP features the songs "Tongued In Foul Flames", "The Infernal Dread" and "Winged Death". Cover artwork by Branca Studios and special handlettering by Fenriz (Darkthrone). Pre-order starts May 8th at moondawn.se.”

The Lurking Fear consists of:

Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates / Disfear) - Vocals

Jonas Stålhammar (God Macabre / Bombs Of Hades) - Guitar

Fredrik Wallenberg (Skitsystem) - Guitar

Andreas Axelson (Disfear / Tormented) - Bass

Adrian Erlandsson (At The Gates) - Drums

Citing common inspiration by bands like Autopsy, Possessed, early Death, Repulsion, early Morbid Angel, Slaughter, Bathory, early Slayer or also Master/Death Strike, are not just another retro all-star project, but a real band of five death metal lifers, who organically got together in order to celebrate the metal breed closest to their roots as well as their hearts. More details about the band’s upcoming debut album will be revealed soon.

In the meantime, The Lurking Fear have also been announced to appear at Germany’s Party.San Open Air, Summer Breeze Open Air and also Turock Open Air in August. See all currently announced shows below.

May

12 - Karlstad, Sweden) - Nöjesfabriken (+ Merciless and Saint Vitus)

13 - Gothenburg, Sweden) - Sticky Fingers (+ Merciless)

August

9-12 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Open Air

10-12 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party.San Open Air

11-13 - Ieper, Belgium - Ieper Festival

11-12 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival / Aftershow @ Neushoorn

16-19 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air

18-19 - Essen, Germany - Turock Open Air

Stay tuned for more live dates and further news from The Lurking Fear soon.