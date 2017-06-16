THE LURKING FEAR Featuring Past / Present Members Of AT THE GATES, THE HAUNTED Reveal Artwork, Tracklisting For Out Of The Voiceless Grave Album

Swedish death metallers The Lurking Fear are soon to release their debut album, Out Of The Voiceless Grave, worldwide on August 11th via Century Media Records.

The cover artwork for Out Of The Voiceless Grave, which was designed by Stefan Thanneur, can be seen below, along with the album tracklisting.

The Lurking Fear vocalist Tomas Lindberg checked in with the following comment about the album’s intense artwork: "Stefan Thanneur understood the vision I had for "Out Of The Voiceless Grave" straight away. He has portrayed the exact same nightmare vortex of interstellar death and terror that I envisioned when I wrote the lyrics and came up with the concept. Pure cosmic evil. Even more twisted madness than my imagination could portray. I have been very happy to work with yet another great talent. You can never get enough tentacles."

Out Of The Voiceless Grave tracklisting:

“Out Of The Voiceless Grave”

“Vortex Spawn”

“The Starving Gods Of Old”

“The Infernal Dread”

“With Death Engraved In Their Bones”

“Upon Black Winds”

“Teeth Of The Dark Plains”

“The Cold Jaws Of Death”

“Tongued With Foul Flames”

“Winged Death”

“Tentacles Of Blackened Horror”

“Beneath Menacing Sands”

Out Of The Voiceless Grave, which was recorded at Welfare Sounds (Bombus, RAM, Bombs Of Hades, etc.) in Gothenburg, Sweden, will be available as special edition Digipak CD, Gatefold LP on 180gr. vinyl with a poster and as Digital Download. The album’s LP edition will be available on classic black vinyl as well as on limited coloured runs as follows: Silver vinyl (200x copies CM Distro Europe), clear vinyl (200x copies, Sweden) and golden vinyl (300x copies CM USA).

Physical format pre-orders have started today via CM Distro here. The digital album pre-orders start on June 30th with the release of the album’s first single.

Most recently, The Lurking Fear launched the single track “Winged Death (EP Version)” streaming below:

You can also obtain “Winged Death” via online outlets such as iTunes and Spotify.

The 7” EP, which features the songs "Tongued With Foul Flames", "The Infernal Dread" and "Winged Death", can ordered here.

A video teaser for the self-titled 7” EP can be seen below:

Citing common inspiration by bands like Autopsy, Possessed, early Death, Repulsion, early Morbid Angel, Slaughter, Bathory, early Slayer or also Master/Death Strike, The Lurking Fear are not just another retro all-star project, but a real band of five Death Metal lifers, who organically got together in order to celebrate the Metal breed closest to their roots as well as their hearts.

Fan-filmed video footage of the songs “Winged Death” and “Tongued With Foul Flames” from The Lurking Fear’s debut show in Sweden supporting Merciless last month can be seen below:

Upcoming shows:

August

9-12 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Open Air

10-12 - Schlotheim, Germany - Party.San Open Air

11-13 - Ieper, Belgium - Ieper Festival

11-12 - Leeuwarden, The Netherlands - Into The Grave Festival / Aftershow @ Neushoorn

16-19 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany - Summer Breeze Open Air

18-19 - Essen, Germany - Turock Open Air

More shows to be announced soon.

The Lurking Fear lineup:

Tomas Lindberg (At The Gates / Disfear) - Vocals

Jonas Stålhammar (God Macabre / Bombs Of Hades) - Guitar

Fredrik Wallenberg (Skitsystem) - Guitar

Andreas Axelson (Disfear / Tormented) - Bass

Adrian Erlandsson (At The Gates) - Drums

(Photo - Martin Ahx / Editing by Murdermile.com)