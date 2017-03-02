THE MAGPIE SALUTE Featuring Former Members Of THE BLACK CROWES Announce US Headline Tour

The excitement for The Magpie Salute continues to grow. First it was four back-to-back sold-out shows at the Gramercy Theatre in New York this past January. Then came the announcement of their debut in London where the group will perform four concerts at Under The Bridge (April 12-15), with the first show selling out shortly within an hour of the tickets going on pre-sale. This news was followed by the announcement of shows in Chicago (July), San Francisco (September), Boston (August), Atlanta (August) and Los Angeles (September).

And now comes the news of The Magpie Salute's first-ever national headline tour - starting July 26th in Indianapolis - which will include appearances at festivals (itinerary below). For more information and to purchase tickets, go to this location.

The Magpie Salute is an exciting new band that features musicians who have played together for decades throughout various projects and share a musical bond. The band brings Rich Robinson, the guitarist and co-founding member of The Black Crowes, together with two key members of Crowes fame - guitarist Marc Ford and bassist Sven Pipien - alongside drummer Joe Magistro and guitarist Nico Bereciartua. The Magpie Salute also boasts a fine cast of vocalists, including lead singer John Hogg (Hookah Brown, Moke), former Crowes singer Charity White and background singers, Adrien Reju and Katrine Ottosen. The Magpie Salute marks the reunion of the Robinson and Ford guitar team (Ford left The Black Crowes after their fourth album and 1997 Further Festival tour).

Tour dates:

July

26 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

28 - Chicago, IL - Metro

29 - Chicago, IL - Metro

30 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's

August

1 - Buffalo, NY - Tralf Music Hall

3 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

4 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall

5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom

6 - Portland, ME - Aura

8 - New Bedford, MA - The Zeiterion Theatre

9 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

11 - Scranton, PA - The Peach Music Festival

12 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

15 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

16 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

18 - Atlanta, GA - The Buckhead Theatre

19 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Myrtle Beach Speedway

20 - Asheville, NC - Diana Wortham Theatre

22 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

24 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

September

7 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

8 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

(Photo - Shervin Lainez)