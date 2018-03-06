THE MAGPIE SALUTE Featuring Former Members Of THE BLACK CROWES Enter Studio To Record Debut Album

The Magpie Salute which brings together the reunited guitar team of Rich Robinson and Marc Ford from the Black Crowes, bassist Sven Pipien (also from the Crowes) along with lead singer John Hogg (Hookah Brown, Moke), drummer Joe Magistro and guitarist Nico Bereciartua have entered a studio in Nashville, TN to begin recording their debut album.

The currently untitled record is due out later this summer on Eagle Rock (North America), Mascot Label Group (Europe, Australia, New Zealand) and Sony (Japan).

“We’re all very excited to start a new partnership with our old friends at Eagle Rock Entertainment, Mascot Label Group, and Sony Japan,” Rich Robinson commented. “We’ve just started recording our first original music for release this summer. We can’t wait to see you out there on the road.”

Watch this new clip of Rich, Marc and John performing a stripped down version of the Faces classic “Richmond” which was recently filmed in Nashville:

Several new The Magpie Salute North American tour dates will be announced shortly.

Formed by Rich Robinson in late 2016, The Magpie Salute spent most of 2017 on the road performing over 75 shows in countries around the world. Through the miles traveled the ensemble became a band. From their varied set lists every single night, with the band choosing from repertoire exceeding 200 songs, The Magpie Salute immediately developed a rapid fan base.