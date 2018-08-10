THE MAGPIE SALUTE Featuring Former Members Of THE BLACK CROWES Perform Debut Album Tracks In Planet Rock Live Session; Videos Streaming

The Magpie Salute release their debut studio album High Water I today via Eagle Rock Entertainment (US), Mascot Label Group (Europe/Australia/New Zealand) and Sony (Japan). Fans can order the album via the band’s online store here.

The band performed stripped back versions of the album cuts "Send Me An Omen", "High Water", and "Can You See" at Planet Rock. Watch the videos below:

Produced by Rich Robinson and recorded at Dark Horse Studios in Nashville, TN, the 12-song High Water I represents a musical union of swaggering rock ‘n’ roll, psychedelic blues, and campfire-worthy storytelling that first took flight in 2016 when Robinson assembled the band for a now seminal Woodstock gig. The group went on to sell out four consecutive nights at The Gramercy in New York City in January 2017 chronicled with a historic Guitar Player cover featuring the two six-stringers. By the top of 2018, the band delivered a total of 77 seismic sets worldwide comprised of a 170-song repertoire of covers, Black Crowes’ tunes, and solo material. A second new studio album High Water II will be released in 2019. Details to come on that at a later date.

High Water I tracklisting:

“Mary The Gypsy”

“High Water”

“Send Me An Omen”

“For The Wind”

“Sister Moon”

“Color Blind”

“Take It All”

“Walk On Water”

“Hand In Hand”

“You Found Me”

“Can You See”

“Open Up”

“Sister Moon”:

The Magpie Salute are: Rich Robinson, Marc Ford, John Hogg, Sven Pipien, Matt Slocum and Joe Magistro.

(Photo - David McLister)