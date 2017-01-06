THE MAGPIE SALUTE Featuring Former Members Of THE BLACK CROWES Premier “Comin’ Home” Performance Video With A Tribute To Late Keyboardist EDDIE HARSCH

The Magpie Salute have released a performance video for the song "Comin' Home”, that begins with a tribute to the late keyboardist Eddie Harsch, who passed away November 4th, 2016. Eddie was set to perform with the band during their upcoming four night, sold-out engagement later this month at the Gramercy in New York (January 19th - 22nd). The video was filmed in Woodstock, NY in August 2016 and features Eddie talking, rehearsing and subsequently performing the classic "Comin' Home" - popularized by Delaney and Bonnie with Eric Clapton in the '70s - with The Magpie Salute. Watch the video below.

"This recording came from the last time I got to play with Eddie Harsch," says Rich Robinson. "He was my friend and musical teacher. His mastery and subtlety will forever be an inspiration. RIP Eddie."

The Magpie Salute is an exciting new band that brings together three key members of The Black Crowes - guitarist/vocalist Rich Robinson, guitarist Marc Ford and bassist Sven Pipien - as well as members of his own band, drummer Joe Magistro, keyboardist Matt Slocum, and guitarist Nico Bereciartua. In addition, Rich has pulled together a fine cast of vocalists, including lead singer John Hogg (Hookah Brown, Moke), former Crowes singer Charity White and two additional background singers, Adrien Reju and Katrine Ottosen. From the start (October 2016), the band was embraced by music fans when they instantly sold out their first-ever show in NYC (January 19th, 2017 at the Gramercy Theatre). When three more shows (January 20st, 21st, 22nd) were instantly added due to popular demand, they immediately sold out as well.

"It's been a better welcome than we could've ever hoped for," says Rich Robinson when asked about the instant thumbs-up from fans. "We are humbled by the outpouring of support. It feels powerfully real." He adds: "So far we've heard such excited and truly positive thoughts from everyone. We are grateful for the response." Marc Ford says the fans "seem to be very excited. I'm excited. I'm just starting to see how much this music means to people."

The Magpie Salute's four sold-out shows will draw from The Black Crowes catalog and solo material from Rich and Marc, plus more. Explains Rich: "Yes, we will continue in the long line of digging deep into my old Crowes catalog, some great covers - some we've done before, and some we've never played - and some of Marc's songs off of his new record. We look forward to the shows and what may come."

At the Gramercy, the band's set lists will vary from show to show, keeping the music fresh for the musicians and the audience. Says Marc: "I don't think I would do very well in a situation where there's no danger. It has to stay interesting to us. If we weren't in to it, how could the listener be? I think we'll mix it up."