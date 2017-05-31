THE MAGPIE SALUTE Featuring Former Members Of THE BLACK CROWES Streaming “Omission” Video

The Magpie Salute--the new 10-piece band that brings together Rich Robinson, Marc Ford and Sven Pipien of The Black Crowes with other dynamic musicians and co-ed singers have released their new video for “Omission”. The striking video was directed by Matthew Sterling and shot in London. Rich Robinson says: "The overall idea was based on the light and dark aspects of the human psyche and taking a reference from the Magpie which has elements of the light and dark."

Their self-titled debut album will be released worldwide on June 9th via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

Produced by Crowes guitarist and co-founder Robinson, the musically tight and expansive album was recorded live in the studio in front of an audience at Applehead Recording in Woodstock, New York, except for the full studio track "Omission”. The album carries special significance as it marks the last recorded work by Eddie Harsch, the late Black Crowes keyboardist whose signature sound and gentle soul are woven into The Magpie Salute. Look for the band to launch a national headline tour starting July 26th in Indianapolis.

The Magpie Salute - driven by the magic of the reunited Robinson and Ford guitar team - features musicians who've played together for decades throughout various projects and share a truly deep musical bond. Joining Robinson, Ford and Pipien in the bandare drummer Joe Magistro and guitarist Nico Bereciartua. The group also boasts a fine cast of vocalists, including Robinson, Ford, lead singer John Hogg (Hookah Brown, Moke), former Crowes singer Charity White and background singers, Adrien Reju and Katrine Ottosen.

There is wide open musical freedom on the band's debut album, with half of the 10 songs coming in over seven minutes in length, and the musicians' wide-ranging roots are reflected in the diverse selections. They offer fresh takes of The Black Crowes' "What Is Home" and "Wiser Time”, and interpret songs by Delaney and Bonnie ("Comin' Home"), Bobby Hutcherson ("Goin' Down South"), War ("War Drums"), Pink Floyd ("Fearless"), the Faces ("Glad and Sorry"), Bob Marley ("Time Will Tell," which The Black Crowes covered on their second album) and the traditional "Ain't No More Cane”.

The Magpie Salute first surfaced this past January with four back-to-back sold-out shows at the Gramercy Theatre in New York. Then came the announcement of their debut in London where the group will perform four concerts at Under The Bridge (April 12th - 15th), with the first show selling out shortly within an hour of the tickets going on pre-sale. This news was followed by the announcement of shows in Chicago (July), San Francisco (September), Boston (August), Atlanta (August) and Los Angeles (September). For more information and to purchase tickets for the band's national headline tour, which will include appearances at festivals worldwide, head to this location.

Tour dates:

June

10 - Grolloo, Netherlands - Holland Int. Blues Festival

July

11 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

12 - Munich, Germany - Tollwood Festival

13 - Berlin, Germany - Huxley’s Neue Welt

26 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue

28 - Chicago, IL - Metro

29 - Chicago, IL - Metro

30 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's

August

1 - Buffalo, NY - Tralf Music Hall

3 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

4 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall

5 - Hampton Beach, NH - Casino Ballroom

6 - Portland, ME - Aura

8 - New Bedford, MA - The Zeiterion Theatre

9 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

11 - Scranton, PA - The Peach Music Festival

12 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

13 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

15 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre

16 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

18 - Atlanta, GA - The Buckhead Theatre

19 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Myrtle Beach Speedway

20 - Asheville, NC - Diana Wortham Theatre

22 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

24 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

September

7 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

8 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

15 - San Diego, CA - Kaaboo Del Mar

15 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

22 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

(Photo - Shervin Lainez)