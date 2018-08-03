THE MAGPIE SALUTE Featuring Former Members Of THE BLACK CROWES To Release Debut Album Next Week; "Sister Moon" Track Streaming

The Magpie Salute will release their debut studio album High Water I next Friday, August 10th via Eagle Rock Entertainment (US), Mascot Label Group (Europe/Australia/New Zealand) and Sony (Japan). Fans can pre-order the album via the band’s online store here. The song “Sister Moon” can be heard below.

“John and Marc wrote Sister Moon,” remarked Rich Robinson. “Marc had originally written it on acoustic, but John took the chords and played them on the piano. It’s one of my favorite songs on the record.

Rich along with Marc Ford and singer John Hogg will celebrate the release with a string of special acoustic shows in Europe beginning this Sunday in Oslo, Norway and concluding with a sold out London show on August 10th. The trio will also perform at a free in-store on the day of release at Rough Trade East in London.

Produced by Rich Robinson and recorded at Dark Horse Studios in Nashville, TN, the 12-song High Water I represents a musical union of swaggering rock ‘n’ roll, psychedelic blues, and campfire-worthy storytelling that first took flight in 2016 when Robinson assembled the band for a now seminal Woodstock gig. The group went on to sell out four consecutive nights at The Gramercy in New York City in January 2017 chronicled with a historic Guitar Player cover featuring the two six-stringers. By the top of 2018, the band delivered a total of 77 seismic sets worldwide comprised of a 170-song repertoire of covers, Black Crowes’ tunes, and solo material. A second new studio album High Water II will be released in 2019. Details to come on that at a later date.

The band have tour dates already scheduled into the fall with a number of headlining shows and festival appearances along with shows alongside Govt. Mule, The Avett Brothers and Blackberry Smoke. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

High Water I tracklisting:

“Mary The Gypsy”

“High Water”

“Send Me An Omen”

“For The Wind”

“Sister Moon”

“Color Blind”

“Take It All”

“Walk On Water”

“Hand In Hand”

“You Found Me”

“Can You See”

“Open Up”

“Sister Moon”:

The Magpie Salute are: Rich Robinson, Marc Ford, John Hogg, Sven Pipien, Matt Slocum and Joe Magistro.

(Photo - David McLister)