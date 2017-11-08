THE MAGPIE SALUTE Featuring Former Members Of THE BLACK CROWES To Wrap Tour With Two Dates In NYC; Recap Video Posted

The Magpie Salute - which brings together the reunited guitar team of Rich Robinson and Marc Ford from the Black Crowes and bassist Sven Pipien (also from the Crowes) with other dynamic musicians and co-ed singers from around the world - is set to return to New York, NY for back-to-back headlining shows Wednesday, November 15th and Thursday, November 16th at Irving Plaza as they wrap their extensive 60-date US tour which began in July. Tickets are available here.

Attendees of the Irving Plaza shows will be given an exclusive live album - with 14 songs from various cities on the US tour - as they exit the venue. Watch a video recapping the tour, as a thank-you to fans that came out to all the shows:

New York City is significant to the band as it's where The Magpie Salute officially launched in January 2017 with four consecutive sold-out nights at The Gramercy (January 19, 20, 21 & 22). At the conclusion of this tour, the 10-piece band will have completed 77 shows inclusive of their international dates. They've been performing excitingly unpredictable shows by drawing from 170 songs including material by The Black Crowes, solo albums from Rich Robinson and Marc Ford, and classic cover songs that have inspired the band.

"The best thing for me about Magpie's 2017 run," says Robinson, "is to stand on stage with these people I really care about and have a great reverence for their talent, and watch the band gel into a phenomenal band working together night after night."

Robinson says The Magpie Salutewill record a double studio album for release in 2018. "We want to make a fully original double album. We want to share our collective and individual experiences in life. Life on tour, life traveling and seeing the world. Life watching our whole universe being torn down and built up again. We have a lot to say in our creation, and this is the best way we know how. By moving forward as artists together without the smoke, without the distractions and lay ourselves out in the open for what we believe is the universal good."

"It's true that now most record company executives tell their bands to only focus on singles instead of making full albums," Rich continues. "Albums are for people to delve into and to get a glimpse into what an artist truly feels. Instead of nurturing the artist's creation and vision, most are placed in countless rooms with multiple 'writers' for the sake of hits instead of delving into one's emotional outlook on life through their own experience."

The Magpie Salute features musicians who've played together for decades throughout various projects and share a truly deep musical bond. Joining Robinson, Ford and Pipien in the band are drummer Joe Magistro and guitarist Nico Bereciartua. The group also boasts a fine cast of vocalists, including Robinson, Ford, lead singer John Hogg (Hookah Brown, Moke), former Crowes singer Charity White and background singers Adrien Reju and Katrine Ottosen. Notably, The Magpie Salute is a truly international band. London's John Hogg is of Swedish/African heritage, Sven Pipien is German, Nico Bereciartua is an Argentinean citizen and Kat Ottosen is a Danish citizen who partly lives in Copenhagen.

The band released their debut self-titled album June 9th via Eagle Rock Entertainment with the deeply soulful and rocking single, "Omission”. See the song's striking Matthew Sterling-directed video that was filmed in London back in April when The Magpie Salute was there to perform four roof-raising shows at the Under The Bridge venue.