THE MELVINS Announce 12-Week North American Tour

The Melvins, who release the double album A Walk With Love & Death on July 7th via Ipecac Recordings, announce their most extensive North American tour to date, with dates stretching from July 5th to October 3rd.

Tickets for the tour, which stretches from Florida to British Columbia, from Southern California to New England, are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time.

With A Walk With Love & Death, the trio of Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover and Steve McDonald showcase two distinct sides of the band’s music: Death, a proper Melvins’ release and Love, the score to the Jesse Nieminen directed, self-produced short also titled A Walk With Love & Death.

A release date for the short has not been announced yet but a trailer has been made available:

The albums, which include guests Joey Santiago (The Pixies), Teri Gender Bender (Le Butcherettes/Crystal Fairy) and Anna Waronker (That Dog), were co-produced with Toshi Kosai.

A Walk With Love & Death tour dates:

July

5 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

6 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

8 - Fresno, CA - Strummer’s

9 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

10 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

14 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

17 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

18 - Calgary, AB - The Marquee

20 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret

21 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium

22 - Minneapolis, MN - Grumpy’s Bash

24 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

25 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

26 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

27 - Detroit, MI - El Club

28 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

29 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

August

1 - Syracuse, NY - The Westcott Theater

2 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

5 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony

6 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

8 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

9 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

10 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse

11 - Louisville, KY - Headliner’s Music Hall

12 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room

13 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

15 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Fest

20 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

21 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

September

5 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

6 - Tucson, AX - 191 Toole

8 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk

9 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s

10 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live (Studio)

13 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack’s

14 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

15 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbit’s

16 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room

18 - Orlando, FL - The Social

20 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell Stage)

22 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

23 - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone

25 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

26 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing Co.

27 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

28 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

30 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

October

2 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad

3 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room

Spotlights, who will release their Ipecac debut this fall, open on all dates. The Melvins will also perform with Tool on June 24th at the Glen Helem Amphitheater in San Bernardino, CA.