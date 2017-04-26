THE MELVINS Announce 12-Week North American Tour
April 26, 2017, 31 minutes ago
The Melvins, who release the double album A Walk With Love & Death on July 7th via Ipecac Recordings, announce their most extensive North American tour to date, with dates stretching from July 5th to October 3rd.
Tickets for the tour, which stretches from Florida to British Columbia, from Southern California to New England, are on-sale this Friday at 10 AM, local time.
With A Walk With Love & Death, the trio of Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover and Steve McDonald showcase two distinct sides of the band’s music: Death, a proper Melvins’ release and Love, the score to the Jesse Nieminen directed, self-produced short also titled A Walk With Love & Death.
A release date for the short has not been announced yet but a trailer has been made available:
The albums, which include guests Joey Santiago (The Pixies), Teri Gender Bender (Le Butcherettes/Crystal Fairy) and Anna Waronker (That Dog), were co-produced with Toshi Kosai.
A Walk With Love & Death tour dates:
July
5 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
6 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour
8 - Fresno, CA - Strummer’s
9 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
10 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
12 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
14 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
17 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
18 - Calgary, AB - The Marquee
20 - Winnipeg, MB - Pyramid Cabaret
21 - Fargo, ND - The Aquarium
22 - Minneapolis, MN - Grumpy’s Bash
24 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
25 - Chicago, IL - The Metro
26 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme
27 - Detroit, MI - El Club
28 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
29 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
August
1 - Syracuse, NY - The Westcott Theater
2 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
3 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
4 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
5 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony
6 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
8 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
9 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
10 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
11 - Louisville, KY - Headliner’s Music Hall
12 - St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room
13 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
15 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Fest
20 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
21 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
September
5 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
6 - Tucson, AX - 191 Toole
8 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk
9 - Dallas, TX - Tree’s
10 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live (Studio)
13 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack’s
14 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
15 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbit’s
16 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
17 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Culture Room
18 - Orlando, FL - The Social
20 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club
21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell Stage)
22 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley
23 - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone
25 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
26 - Rock Island, IL - Rock Island Brewing Co.
27 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
28 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
30 - Ft. Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre
October
2 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad
3 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room
Spotlights, who will release their Ipecac debut this fall, open on all dates. The Melvins will also perform with Tool on June 24th at the Glen Helem Amphitheater in San Bernardino, CA.