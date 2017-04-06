THE MELVINS Return With Double Album And Short Film, A Walk With Love And Death; Video Trailer Streaming

The Melvins return with a double album, A Walk With Love And Death, on July 7th via Ipecac Recordings.

The dual albums find the trio of Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover and Steve McDonald showcasing two distinct sides to the band’s music: Death, a proper Melvins’ release and Love, the score to the Jesse Nieminen directed, self-produced short also titled A Walk With Love And Death. A release date for the short has not been announced yet but a trailer can be seen below:

“This was a huge undertaking,” explained band ringleader Buzz Osborne. “All three things: the album, the soundtrack and the film are benchmarks for us.”

Drummer Dale Crover added, “A Walk With Love And Death is one giant, dark, moody, psychotic head trip! Not for the faint of heart. You'll sleep with the lights on after listening.”

The albums, which include guests Joey Santiago (The Pixies), Teri Gender Bender (Le Butcherettes/Crystal Fairy) and Anna Waronker (That Dog), were self-produced with engineer Toshi Kosai.

A North American tour is in the works for this summer with dates to be announced soon.

A Walk With Love And Death tracklisting:

Love

“Aim High”

“Queen Powder Party”

“Street Level St. Paul”

“The Hidden Joice”

“Give It To Me”

“Chicken Butt”

“Eat Yourself Out”

“Scooba”

“Halfway To The Bakersfield Mall”

“Pacoima Normal”

“Park Head”

“T-Burg”

“Track Star”

“The Asshole Bastard”

Death

“Black Heath”

“Sober-delic (Acid Only)”

“Euthanasia”

“What’s Wrong With You”

“Edgar The Elephant”

“Christ Hammer”

“Flaming Creature”

“Cactus Party”

“Cardboro Negro”

A Walk With Love And Death pre-orders will launch soon, with the collection available as a double-CD, on vinyl and digitally.