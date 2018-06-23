The Metal World Mourns The Passing Of VINNIE PAUL - "This Is Insanely Sad..."

June 23, 2018, 10 minutes ago

Pantera's Facebook page has posted the following message:

"Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away. Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time."

The metal world is reeling from the news, with numerous artists posting their thoughts and condolences on social media.

Born on March 11, 1964, Vinnie Paul was 54 years old. The cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

BraveWords sends our sincerest condolences to Vinnie Paul's family, friends and fans.















