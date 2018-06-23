The Metal World Mourns The Passing Of VINNIE PAUL - "This Is Insanely Sad..."

Pantera's Facebook page has posted the following message:

"Vincent Paul Abbott aka Vinnie Paul has passed away. Paul is best known for his work as the drummer in the bands Pantera and Hellyeah. No further details are available at this time. The family requests you please respect their privacy during this time."

The metal world is reeling from the news, with numerous artists posting their thoughts and condolences on social media.

Born on March 11, 1964, Vinnie Paul was 54 years old. The cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

BraveWords sends our sincerest condolences to Vinnie Paul's family, friends and fans.

I just woke up in Belgium to the news that my friend Vinnie Paul has passed away. Another metal hero taken too soon. Say hello to Daryl for me. Rest In Peace, my dear friend. @Pantera @hellyeahband #vinniepaul — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) 23 June 2018



This is insanely sad! I just saw him at @GoldenKnights game a couple of weeks ago. RIP https://t.co/0J7k4dPJ4L — Brian Slagel (@brianslagel) 23 June 2018



Damn it. I love you brother. RIP Vinnie Paul. https://t.co/73fTmNLA2F — Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) 23 June 2018



Rest In Peace Vinnie Paul ..Thanks for the great hangs, the drum battles in your house all night until the sun came up, getting me an audition w Ozzy that I blew & you busted my balls for 18 years about how bad I was. A friend, A Drummer, A man taken too soon...you will be missed pic.twitter.com/16TMBFboB3 — Phil Varone (@REALPHILVARONE) 23 June 2018



Got to hang out with Vinnie in LV a few years ago. He was a gentleman with a huge heart. So, so sorry to hear this news and completely shocked🙏 God Bless you Vinnie, God speed my friend🙏🙏🙏 RIP #vinniepaul https://t.co/5ReGEkgT2K — MichaelSweet Stryper (@michaelhsweet) 23 June 2018



Vinnie... I told you 100 times I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing had you not changed the world. I was fortunate enough to get to know you as a man and as a true friend.



You made me feel good about me. You... https://t.co/Qe8CYdPCnx — Chris Adler (@ChrisAdlerMusic) 23 June 2018



Shocked and saddened to hear of Vinnie Paul's passing. A true original. Had some good laughs when we toured with @Pantera. Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/adiO8B16jf — Geezer Butler (@GZRMusic) 23 June 2018



I am loss for words... thank you for everything, the music and the laughs, you always made me and the guys feel special. Heartbroken. Rest in peace and give a hug to Dime and Peter for… https://t.co/DbpyPvceyf — Cristina Scabbia (@MissScabbia) 23 June 2018



Vinnie was a great friend. My heart is aching. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, band and crew. Godspeed my friend. #VinniePaul pic.twitter.com/lY8JdvveBE — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) 23 June 2018



So sad to hear of the death of Vinnie Paul. Loved when Pantera did shows with us and in later years Vinnie was always front and center at all KISS shows. RIP and condolences to his family. https://t.co/DaQREBNVW7 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) 23 June 2018



Super sad news. Great guy/Great drummer. No idea what happened. Like his bro, gifted & too young to go. May they jam in eternity #RIPVinniePaul https://t.co/Y2XRmXScXg — Alex Skolnick (@AlexSkolnick) 23 June 2018

