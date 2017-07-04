THE MIDNIGHT GHOST TRAIN Release Lyric Video For “The Watchers Nest”

The Midnight Ghost Train have released a lyric video for “The Watchers Nest”, a track from their upcoming fourth opus, Cypress Ave., set to be released July 28th via Napalm Records. Watch the new clip below.

Cypress Ave. tracklisting:

“Tonight”

“Red Eyed Junkie Queen”

“Glenn's Promise”

“Bury Me Deep”

“The Watchers Nest”

“Break My Love”

“Lemon Trees”

“The Boogie Down” (feat. Sonny Cheeba)

“Black Wave”

“The Echo”

“I Can't Let You Go” (Bonus Track)

“The Watchers Nest” lyric video:

"Red Eyed Junkie Queen" video:

The band's organic and authentic sound lives in the musics throaty vocals, deep lyrics, melancholy melodies and forceful, shaky riffs. Honest, straight-forward and peppered with woefulness.

Cypress Ave. is an absolute must for every blues and rock fan. Be prepared, for the return of The Midnight Ghost Train with their most diverse and uniquely sounding album to date.