THE MIDNIGHT GHOST TRAIN Release "Red Eyed Junkie Queen" Video

Seared by the Sunflower State of Kansas, The Midnight Ghost Train keeps rollin’ again - and they are about to return with their most diverse album to date.

The band's fourth opus, titled Cypress Ave., is set to be released July 28th via Napalm Records, and will please both old and new fans alike. Never before has The Midnight Ghost Train shown this side of themselves. Their new album proves that they 're not just another rock band, they're explorers, risk takers, and true artists. New video "Red Eyed Junkie Queen" is streaming below.

Says vocalist & guitarist Steve Moss:

"This video is a way to show fans what it's like inside the studio with us, a sort of behind the scenes video. We took some cameras into the studio, and just shot random acts, and different pieces of the process over the course of the two weeks we were in there. Believe it or not, this is by far the heaviest song on the album. The driving heaviness of it just seemed to fit the feel of working in the studio."

“It was time to challenge ourselves, and our fanbase, and do something completely different that hasn't been done before in this genre“, says guitarist & vocalist Steve Moss about the album. “No sense in doing the same thing over and over again, there is no growth in that. We want to learn, create, and leave our true artistic impression on the world.“

He continues: “Not one song on this album sounds the same. Each track has a completely different feel and unique quality to it. Something in this album for everyone in every genre of music out there. Exploring and challenging new grounds is what this album is about.“

Cypress Ave. tracklisting:

“Tonight”

“Red Eyed Junkie Queen”

“Glenn's Promise”

“Bury Me Deep”

“The Watchers Nest”

“Break My Love”

“Lemon Trees”

“The Boogie Down” (feat. Sonny Cheeba)

“Black Wave”

“The Echo”

“I Can't Let You Go” (Bonus Track)

"Red Eyed Junkie Queen" video:

The band's organic and authentic sound lives in the musics throaty vocals, deep lyrics, melancholy melodies and forceful, shaky riffs. Honest, straight-forward and peppered with woefulness.

Cypress Ave. is an absolute must for every blues and rock fan. Be prepared, for the return of The Midnight Ghost Train with their most diverse and uniquely sounding album to date.