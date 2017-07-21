THE MIDNIGHT GHOST TRAIN Release “Tonight” Video

The Midnight Ghost Train have released a video for "Tonight" from their upcoming fourth opus, Cypress Ave., set to be released July 28th via Napalm Records.

"Getting a chance to produce a video like this was an absolute blast.” Says band mastermind Steve Moss “We were tired of seeing all the same type of rock videos out there; so we decided to mix heavy rock with tap dance. It's an unconventional idea, and a big risk we took to mold these different styles together, but it worked out so well. This is our favorite music video we have done thus far." Thank you to Reggie TapMan Myers for killing it for us."

Cypress Ave. tracklisting:

“Tonight”

“Red Eyed Junkie Queen”

“Glenn's Promise”

“Bury Me Deep”

“The Watchers Nest”

“Break My Love”

“Lemon Trees”

“The Boogie Down” (feat. Sonny Cheeba)

“Black Wave”

“The Echo”

“I Can't Let You Go” (Bonus Track)

"Tonight" video:

Trailer:

“The Watchers Nest” lyric video:

"Red Eyed Junkie Queen" video:

The band's organic and authentic sound lives in the musics throaty vocals, deep lyrics, melancholy melodies and forceful, shaky riffs. Honest, straight-forward and peppered with woefulness.

Cypress Ave. is an absolute must for every blues and rock fan. Be prepared, for the return of The Midnight Ghost Train with their most diverse and uniquely sounding album to date.