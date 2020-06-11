THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY Performs "Damned To Blindness" Live At Metalitalia Festival 2019; Video

Italy's The Modern Age Slavery have released the video below, along with this message: "

"On June 1st, 2019 we had the honor and the pleasure to play in one of the biggest metal Italian festival nowadays, alongside bands such as Arch Enemy, Fleshgod Apocalypse and Darkane! This song is 'Damned To Blindness', from our first album Damned To Blindness (released via Napalm Records in 2008)."

The band recently released a cover of Metallica's "Hardwired". A visualizer can be seen below. The track is available on all streaming platforms now.

Says the band: "This period of quarantine forced us to stop all the live activity and also all the work around the release of the new album. We found ourselves thinking a lot about what to do, we wanted to give you something new even considered the global situation. So we decided to release this cover of 'Hardwired' by Metallica, taken from their latest album, Hardwired... To Self Destruct, as a warm up before releasing a new official tune the next month! Crack this one in your ears, headbang on this and prepare for something new incoming!"