THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY Release Cover Of METALLICA's "Hardwired"; Visualizer

Italy's The Modern Age Slavery have released a cover of Metallica's "Hardwired". A visualizer can be seen below. The track is available on all streaming platforms now.

Says the band: "This period of quarantine forced us to stop all the live activity and also all the work around the release of the new album. We found ourselves thinking a lot about what to do, we wanted to give you something new even considered the global situation. So we decided to release this cover of 'Hardwired' by Metallica, taken from their latest album, Hardwired... To Self Destruct, as a warm up before releasing a new official tune the next month! Crack this one in your ears, headbang on this and prepare for something new incoming!"