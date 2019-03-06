THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY Streaming Cover Of SLAYER's "Disciple"

Italy's The Modern Age Slavery, who recently signed a new management deal with K2Music, are streaming their cover of the Slayer track, "Disciple".

Says the band: "Slayer is one of the bands that the most had an impact on us, like probably on every metalhead! Being this the last year of Slayer around the world, we thought to honour their music and career with this cover. We hope you'll enjoy it and headbang like hell!"

You can also listen to the song via Spotify.