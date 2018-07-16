THE MOODY BLUES Bassist / Vocalist JOHN LODGE To Launch US Tour In October; Video Trailer Streaming

John Lodge, legendary bass player, songwriter and vocalist of The Moody Blues, and recent inductee into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, will embark on his second solo tour of the US titled The Moody Blues’ John Lodge: The 10,000 Light Years Tour, beginning on October 12th in Nashvile, TN and continuing through October 23rd in Arlington, MA. The tour will support his live album Live from Birmingham, released in October 2017, featuring his classic Moody Blues hits, and some of this solo work from his 2015 studio album 10,000 Light Years Ago.

Lodge is looking forward to now bringing this solo tour to the US, saying, “‘Music is my life and I can’t wait to get on the road with my 10,000 Light Years Band… the venues are smaller and more intimate, but I love live concerts “have bass will travel” that’s the gypsy in me. I’ll always be a ‘Moody Blue’, but I love getting the chance to perform songs that I have never performed before, and of course classic Moody Blue songs. The fans and I have travelled this road a long time and I also hope new fans will discover and explore along with us."

John will appear with his 10,000 Light Years Band, and together they capture the heart of classic Moody Blues songs he has penned and recorded such as “I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band)”, “Gemini Dream”, “Ride My Seesaw”, “Isn’t Life Strange”, “Steppin’ In A Slide Zone”, “Peak Hour”, “Evening Time" (the latter two from Days Of Future Passed), and the never before played live, “Candle Of Life”. John will also perform songs from his solo album 10,000 Light Years Ago. John also has very special treats such as "Saved By The Music" from the Blue Jays album, and other new surprises that are being added to the set. This is a not-to-be-missed show full of beautifully crafted songs, great energy and sound, and a fantastic atmosphere.

Joining Lodge on stage will be his 10,000 Light Years Band, specially put together for the US dates, including long time collaborator Alan Hewitt (keyboards/music director).

Tour dates:

October

12 - City Winery - Nashville, TN

14 - City Winery - Washington, DC

15 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA

17 - City Winery - New York, NY

19 - The Flying Monkey - Plymouth, NH

20 - Infinity Hall - Norfolk, CT

21 - Greenwich Odeum - Greenwich, RI

23 - Regent Theatre - Arlington, MA