THE MOODY BLUES Launch Extended Video Trailer For Upcoming Days Of Future Passed Live Release

2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees The Moody Blues celebrate the 50th anniversary of Days Of Future Passed on March 23rd. Their performance at the Sony Centre For The Performing Arts In Toronto comes alive on DVD, Blu-ray, 2CD, 2LP, and Digital formats with the release of Days Of Future Passed Live, out March 23rd.

The band is accompanied by a full orchestra, performing stunning renditions of classic songs such as “Nights In White Satin”, “Tuesday Afternoon (Forever Afternoon)”, “I’m Just A Singer (In A Rock And Roll Band)” and “Isn’t Life Strange”.

In addition to performing Days Of Future Passed in its entirety, The Moody Blues (Justin Hayward, John Lodge, and Graeme Edge) not only featured voice-overs by Oscar-winning actor Jeremy Irons on “Morning Glory” and “Late Lament”, but completed the set with encore songs “Question” and “Ride My See-Saw”. Originally airing on PBS, Days Of Future Passed Live is now packaged with the bonus feature Remembering Days Of Future Passed, which includes brand new interviews with Justin Hayward, John Lodge, and Graeme Edge.

Pre-order here, and watch an extended trailer below: