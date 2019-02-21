THE MOTH GATHERER Streaming Esoteric Oppression Album Ahead Of Official Release

Swedish atmospheric doom/sludge metallers, The Moth Gatherer, are streaming their new album, Esoteric Oppression, ahead of Friday's official release via Agonia Records. Listen below.

The Moth Gatherer is a band of varying genres, centered on atmospheric doom, sludge and post metal. Their prolific approach includes electric musical stylings, along with traces of melodic post-rock.

The band commented on the new album: "We’ve put our very fabric into it. Its creation has been a path paved with distress and frustration; one that has left us totally exhausted. But all our effort shows in the music and we can now say that it was worth the turmoil. We’re extremely proud to present Esoteric Oppression to you all. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Esoteric Oppression was worked on in several recording studios. Guitars, bass and drums were tracked at Studio Underjord with Joona Hassinen, who later mixed the entire album. Electronics and vocals were recorded at The Lifestream Studio. Magnus Lindberg (Cult Of Luna) mastered the album at Redmount Studios, while the production was laid out by The Moth Gatherer. The recording features a guest appearance from Messy Mathi (Barst) on the track "The Drone Kingdom". SCG prepared the album's cover artwork and layout.

Pre-order the album here in the following formats:

- regular CD

- gold slipcase CD + patch

- black LP

- gold LP

- t-shirt

- digital

Tracklisting:

“The Drone Kingdom”

“Motionless In Oceania”

“Utopia”

“The Failure Design”

“Phosphorescent Blight”

Album stream:

"The Drone Kingdom"video: