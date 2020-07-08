THE MUGSHOTS Streaming New Track Featuring VENOM INC.’s MANTAS

Still enjoying the success of a funding campaign for a local hospital thanks to the single entitled “Quarantine Chant” featuring special guest Baz Warne from The Stranglers, The Mugshots have announced the release of a second, new song recorded during the lockdown.

The song is “Children Of The Night”, originally the opening track of 2007’s Weird Theater, The Mugshots' second album which was subsequently re-released in 2009. To celebrate, the band called original guitarist Henry Lee back to play along with the addition of the amazing lead guitar by legendary Jeff “Mantas” Dunn, Venom's founding member who is now playing with Venom Inc and M-Pire of Evil.

Mantas stated: “‘Children Of The Night’ sounds great, very reminiscent of the Damned to my ears. I really like it and it is so great for me to step outside of Metal and present a different side to my playing”.

The Mugshots had already worked with Venom Inc.’s Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan. He performed with them in 2016 on the album Something Weird on the apocalyptic song Dusk Patrol.