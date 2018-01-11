THE MUTUAL ADMIRATION SOCIETY Streaming "The In-Crowd" Featuring DEEP PURPLE Guitarist STEVE MORSE; Audio

The Mutual Admiration Society is a new album from Sterling Ball, John Ferraro and Jim Cox featuring guitar greats Steve Vai, John Petrucci, Steve Morse, Albert Lee, Steve Lukather and Jay Graydon. The album track "The In-Crowd", featuring Steve Morse, is available for streaming below.

Featuring 13 classic tracks reimagined by some of the world's greatest guitarists including "Sugar Shack" featuring Steve Vai, "Baby Please Don't Go" featuring Steve Lukather, "The In Crowd" with Steve Morse and a one-of-a-kind Disney Medley performance featuring John Petrucci. The Mutual Admiration Society is available January 19th on Favored Nations and Mascot Records.

Tracklisting:

"Payday Song"

"The In-Crowd" (feat. Steve Morse)

"Checkin’ Up On My Baby"

"Baby Please Don’t Go" (feat. Steve Lukather)

"Treat Her Right"

"Sugar Shack" (feat. Steve Vai)

"Memphis AKA Memphis, Tennessee"

"Cryin' Time" (feat. Albert Lee)

"I Want You Back"

"Disney Medley" (feat. John Petrucci)

"Hey Good Lookin’" (feat. Albert Lee)

"Strip Mall Gourmet" (feat. Jay Graydon)

"Heartbroke"

In the clip below, Sterling sits down with Steve Vai to discuss their musical pasts, long-time friendship, and the road that led to the Mutual Admiration Society album coming to fruition.