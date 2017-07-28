THE NEAL MORSE BAND Featuring MIKE PORTNOY - MorseFest 2017 Promo Video Streaming

The Neal Morse Band have released a promo video for Morsefest 2017, scheduled for September 1st - 2nd in Cross Plains, TN. Check out the clip below.

MorseFest 2017 details:

Friday Night (September 1st): Testimony 2 & Rare Epics - The Neal Morse Band feat. Mike Portnoy will perform Neal's masterpiece Testimony 2 in its entirety, along with a selection of barely performed rare epics from the brilliant mind of Neal Morse. Along with The Neal Morse Band will be choir, horns, strings, orchestral percussion and more.

Saturday Night (September 2nd): The Similitude Of A Dream - This is it. For the grand finale, The Neal Morse Band will perform The Similitude Of A Dream, the most highly-anticipated prog album of the year. Joining the NMB will be the extraordinary MoresFest cast of amazing musicians, singers and dancers plus special guests. There will be a professional camera crew capturing the evening's magic.

The weekend will be filled with special guests, VIP packages, a private Inner Circle performance (free to IC members!), pre-show dinners and more. More details at this location.