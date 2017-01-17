THE NEAL MORSE BAND Kicks Off The Similitude Of A Dream World Tour In Nashville; Fan-Filmed Video Posted
The Neal Morse Band - singer/guitarist/keyboardist Neal Morse, drummer Mike Portnoy, bassist Randy George, keyboardist Bill Hubauer and guitarist Eric Gillette - kicked off their world tour for The Similitude Of A Dream on January 14th at Rocketown in Nashville, TN. Fan-filmed video is available below.
The setlist on the night, featuring The Similitude Of A Dream performed in its entirety, was as follows:
“Long Day”
“Overture”
“The Dream”
“City Of Destruction”
“We Have Got To Go”
“Makes No Sense”
“Draw The Line”
“The Slough”
“Back To The City”
“The Ways Of A Fool”
“So Far Gone”
“Breath Of Angels”
“Slave To Your Mind”
“Shortcut To Salvation”
“The Man In The Iron Cage”
“The Road Called Home”
“Sloth”
“Freedom Song”
“I'm Running”
“The Mask”
“Confrontation”
“The Battle”
“Broken Sky/Long Day Reprise”
The band's North American tour schedule is as follows:
January
17 - Seattle, WA – Triple Door
18 - San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom
21 - Whittier, CA - Center Theater
22 - Phoenix, AZ – Nesbitt-Elliott Playhouse Theater
24 - Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
25 - Dallas, TX – Curtain Club
26 - St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
27 - St Charles, IL – Arcada Theater
28 - Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom
30 - Toronto, ON – Mod Room
31 - Montreal, QC – Club Soda
February
1 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Jean Paul Tardif
2 - New York, NY – Highline Ballroom
3 - Washington DC – State Theater
4 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery