THE NEAL MORSE BAND Kicks Off The Similitude Of A Dream World Tour In Nashville; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

The Neal Morse Band - singer/guitarist/keyboardist Neal Morse, drummer Mike Portnoy, bassist Randy George, keyboardist Bill Hubauer and guitarist Eric Gillette - kicked off their world tour for The Similitude Of A Dream on January 14th at Rocketown in Nashville, TN. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night, featuring The Similitude Of A Dream performed in its entirety, was as follows:

“Long Day”

“Overture”

“The Dream”

“City Of Destruction”

“We Have Got To Go”

“Makes No Sense”

“Draw The Line”

“The Slough”

“Back To The City”

“The Ways Of A Fool”

“So Far Gone”

“Breath Of Angels”

“Slave To Your Mind”

“Shortcut To Salvation”

“The Man In The Iron Cage”

“The Road Called Home”

“Sloth”

“Freedom Song”

“I'm Running”

“The Mask”

“Confrontation”

“The Battle”

“Broken Sky/Long Day Reprise”

The band's North American tour schedule is as follows:

January

17 - Seattle, WA – Triple Door

18 - San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

21 - Whittier, CA - Center Theater

22 - Phoenix, AZ – Nesbitt-Elliott Playhouse Theater

24 - Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

25 - Dallas, TX – Curtain Club

26 - St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

27 - St Charles, IL – Arcada Theater

28 - Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

30 - Toronto, ON – Mod Room

31 - Montreal, QC – Club Soda

February

1 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Jean Paul Tardif

2 - New York, NY – Highline Ballroom

3 - Washington DC – State Theater

4 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery