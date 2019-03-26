THE NEAL MORSE BAND Release "The Great Despair" Music Video
The Neal Morse Band - Neal Morse (lead vocals, guitars, keyboards), Mike Portnoy (drums, vocals), Randy George (bass), Bill Hubauer (keyboards, vocals), Eric Gillette (guitars, vocals) - have released a video for "The Great Despair", a track from the new album, The Great Adventure. Check it out below.
The Great Adventure is available in three formats: a two CD package, two CD/DVD Special Edition featuring behind-the-scenes video clips of the making of the album, and three vinyl LPs. Order your copy now at Radiant Records’ website.
The Great Adventure tracklisting:
Act I:
Chapter 1
"Overture"
"The Dream Isn’t Over"
Chapter 2
"Welcome To The World"
"A Momentary Change"
"Dark Melody"
"I Got To Run"
"To The River"
Chapter 3
"The Great Adventure"
"Venture In Black"
"Hey Ho Let’s Go"
"Beyond The Borders"
Act II:
Chapter 4
"Overture 2"
"Long Ago"
"The Dream Continues"
"Fighting With Destiny"
"Vanity Fair"
Chapter 5
"Welcome To The World 2"
"The Element Of Fear"
"Child Of Wonder"
"The Great Despair"
"Freedom Calling"
"A Love That Never Dies"
"The Great Despair" video:
"Vanity Fair" lyric video:
“Welcome To The World 2” video:
"The Great Adventure" video:
"Welcome To The World" lyric video: