THE NEAL MORSE BAND Release "The Great Despair" Music Video

The Neal Morse Band - Neal Morse (lead vocals, guitars, keyboards), Mike Portnoy (drums, vocals), Randy George (bass), Bill Hubauer (keyboards, vocals), Eric Gillette (guitars, vocals) - have released a video for "The Great Despair", a track from the new album, The Great Adventure. Check it out below.

The Great Adventure is available in three formats: a two CD package, two CD/DVD Special Edition featuring behind-the-scenes video clips of the making of the album, and three vinyl LPs. Order your copy now at Radiant Records’ website.

The Great Adventure tracklisting:

Act I:

Chapter 1

"Overture"

"The Dream Isn’t Over"

Chapter 2

"Welcome To The World"

"A Momentary Change"

"Dark Melody"

"I Got To Run"

"To The River"

Chapter 3

"The Great Adventure"

"Venture In Black"

"Hey Ho Let’s Go"

"Beyond The Borders"

Act II:

Chapter 4

"Overture 2"

"Long Ago"

"The Dream Continues"

"Fighting With Destiny"

"Vanity Fair"

Chapter 5

"Welcome To The World 2"

"The Element Of Fear"

"Child Of Wonder"

"The Great Despair"

"Freedom Calling"

"A Love That Never Dies"

"The Great Despair" video:

"Vanity Fair" lyric video:

“Welcome To The World 2” video:

"The Great Adventure" video:

"Welcome To The World" lyric video: