THE NEAL MORSE BAND's The Great Adventour - Live in Brno 2019 Out Now; "The Great Adventure" Live Video Posted

The Neal Morse Band have released their new live album, The Great Adventour - Live In Brno 2019, via InsideOutMusic. Today they launch a fourth clip from the release, you can watch the band performing "The Great Adventure" (Live in Brno 2019) below:

Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Bill Hubauer & Eric Gillette, released their latest album, The Great Adventure, at the beginning of 2019. This was the follow-up to their acclaimed 2016 concept album, The Similitude Of A Dream, and shortly after the band embarked on a European headline tour. The Great Adventour - Live In Brno 2019 documents these shows, which saw them performing the album in full, and closing with the renowned "The Great Medley", featuring tracks from across Neal’s solo career and each Neal Morse Band album.

Available as a 2CD + 2Blu-Ray Digipak, the set also features two tour documentaries from both the US & European runs, as well as the official music videos for the singles taken from The Great Adventure. Order here.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Overture"

"The Dream Isn’t Over"

"Welcome To The World"

"A Momentary Change"

"Dark Melody"

"I Got To Run"

"To The River"

"The Great Adventure"

"Venture In Black"

"Hey Ho Let’s Go"

"Beyond The Borders"

"Overture 2"

"Long Ago"

"Child Of Wonder"

"The Dream Continues"

"Fighting With Destiny"

"Vanity Fair"

"Welcome To The World 2"

"The Element Of Fear"

"The Great Despair"

"Freedom Calling"

"A Love That Never Dies"

"The Great Medley" [Encore]

"Fighting With Destiny" (Live in Brno 2019) video:

"Dark Melody" (Live In Brno 2019) video:

"Welcome To The World" (Live In Brno 2019) video: