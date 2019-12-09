THE NEAL MORSE BAND Sign With InsideOutMusic; The Great Adventour - Live In Brno 2019 To Be Released In March

The Neal Morse Band have returned to the InsideOutMusic family, re-signing with the label in 2019 and announcing the release of a forthcoming new live album, The Great Adventour - Live in Brno 2019, on March 6.

Neal comments: “The band and myself are super excited to be back with our friends at InsideOut! They are great people and I’m sure it will be a fruitful relationship as it always has been.”

InsideOutMusic label-head Thomas Waber adds: "There is obviously a lot of history between Neal and InsideOutMusic and we are ready to make more history with one of the most important prog artists of our generation!"

Neal Morse, Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Bill Hubauer & Eric Gillette, released their latest album, The Great Adventure, at the beginning of 2019. This was the follow-up to their acclaimed 2016 concept album, The Similitude Of A Dream, and shortly after the band embarked on a European headline tour. The Great Adventour - Live in BRNO 2019 documents these shows, which saw them performing the album in full, and closing with the renowned "The Great Medley", featuring tracks from across Neal’s solo career and each Neal Morse Band album.

Available as a 2CD + 2Blu-Ray Digipak, the set also features two tour documentaries from both the US & European runs, as well as the official music videos for the singles taken from The Great Adventure.

Tracklisting:

Intro

"Overture"

"The Dream Isn’t Over"

"Welcome To The World"

"A Momentary Change"

"Dark Melody"

"I Got To Run"

"To The River"

"The Great Adventure"

"Venture In Black"

"Hey Ho Let’s Go"

"Beyond The Borders"

"Overture 2"

"Long Ago"

"Child Of Wonder"

"The Dream Continues"

"Fighting With Destiny"

"Vanity Fair"

"Welcome To The World 2"

"The Element Of Fear"

"The Great Despair"

"Freedom Calling"

"A Love That Never Dies"

"The Great Medley" [Encore]

As Randy George explains: “After the Similitude tour, expectations were really high, and we had more people coming to these shows than ever before. People were really excited to see it, so we had to make sure that we delivered.”

Performing The Great Adventure flawlessly and in its entirety 47 times in 2019, Neal Morse (vocals, keyboards and guitars), Mike Portnoy (drums, vocals and audience cheerleading), Randy George (bass), Bill Hubauer (keyboards and vocals) and Eric Gillette (guitars and vocals) brought audiences to their feet night after exhilarating night: “The tour delivered every night. We never got tired of playing it, and it always paid off”, says George.

One of the countries was the Czech Republic, and it was there in Brno that the band chose to film The Great Adventour 2019 - Live In Brno, the definitive record of the tour, as George explains: “This was our first time playing in the Czech Republic and this venue had a different look and vibe: the audience also turned out to be very energetic. They loved it!”

The Great Adventour 2019 - Live In Brno shows The Neal Morse Band at the very height of their powers: extraordinary, passionate, intense and intricate rock music played to perfection by five masters of their craft, backed by dramatic video illustrations by Christian Rios.

Look out for your first taste of the live album very soon.

(Photo - Robert Smith)