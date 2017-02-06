THE NEGATION Debut “A Prayer For The Ones I Will Have To Kill” Music Video

France’s nihilistic black metal act, The Negation, have released a video for “A Prayer For The Ones I Will Have To Kill”, featured on their sophomore album, Memento Mori, released last year via Kaotoxin Records. The video is available for streaming below.

Produced at the Hybreed Studio (Temple Of Baal, Glorior Belli) and with artwork by Metastazis (Morbid Angel, Behemoth, Watain), Memento Mori features ten tracks of powerful, heavy, intense and extremely dark black metal. But don't expect straightforward Satan-praise here: there's far more than meets the eye with The Negation. Their lyrical conceptual is a call to resistance against the so-called élite who are making this world a living Hell. It's about a stand for liberty, free speech, and free will! Folks that got the chance to witness The Negation on stage during their recent tour with Marduk and Belphegor will testify their live performance is as extreme as their lyrical content is dark. You've been warned.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“The True Enemy”

“Sacrifice The Weak”

“Parasite Fall”

“A Prayer For The Ones I Will Have To Kill”

“Faith In God's Corpse”

“End Of Cycle”

“Visions Of Doom”

“Résistance”

“Outro”

“A Prayer For The Ones I Will Have To Kill” video:

Album stream: