January 12, 2017, an hour ago

THE NEW BLACK, 1349, BATTLE BEAST, FALLUJAH And More Added To Summer Breeze 2017

Summer Breeze 2017 will take place from August 16th - 19th in Dinkelsbuhl, Germany and will celebrate the festival’s 20th anniversary. More bands continue to be added, the latest round including The New Blackl, 1349, Fallujah, Battle Beast, Long Distance Calling, While She Sleeps and Within The Ruins. Pre-sale purchases are available at this location.

Bands confirmed for Summer Breeze 2017: Amon Amarth, August Burns Red, Chelsea Grin, Delain, Gorguts, Havok, In Extremo, Memoriam, Obituary, Sonata Arctica, Memoriam and Terror.

An official 2016 after movie can now be seen below:

