THE NEW BLACK Post 10th Anniversary Blackfest Acoustic Set Rehearsal Footage

German rockers The New Black will celebrate their 10th anniversary on January 7th with the Blackfest at Schweinfurt’s Stattbahnhof. The show will feature a special set in five parts and exclusive merchandise. Motorjesus and Serpent Smile are on the bill as support. Check out acoustic set rehearsal footage below.

Go to the event page here for updates and details.

The New Black released their new album A Monster's Life on February 26th, 2016 via AFM Records.

Tracklist:

"Long Time Coming"

"Blockbuster Life"

"With A Grin"

"Send In The Clowns"

"Dead In The Water"

"Buddha Belly"

"The Beer Of No Return"

"A Pill Named Ting"

"Better"

"That’s Your Poison, Not Mine"

"Send In The Clowns" lyric video:

"With A Grin" video:

"Long Time Coming" video:

"Buddha Belly" lyric video:

For information and updates on The New Black go to this location.