THE NEW BLACK Premier "Dead In The Water" Music Video

German rockers The New Black have released a video for "Dead In The Water", a track from their album A Monster's Life, released last year via AFM Records. Watch below.

Tracklist:

"Long Time Coming"

"Blockbuster Life"

"With A Grin"

"Send In The Clowns"

"Dead In The Water"

"Buddha Belly"

"The Beer Of No Return"

"A Pill Named Ting"

"Better"

"That’s Your Poison, Not Mine"

"Dead In The Water" video:

The New Black will support Extreme on the following dates:

December

4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

7 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

Tickets are available here."

For information and updates on The New Black go to this location.