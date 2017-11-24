THE NEW BLACK Premier "Dead In The Water" Music Video
November 24, 2017, an hour ago
German rockers The New Black have released a video for "Dead In The Water", a track from their album A Monster's Life, released last year via AFM Records. Watch below.
Tracklist:
"Long Time Coming"
"Blockbuster Life"
"With A Grin"
"Send In The Clowns"
"Dead In The Water"
"Buddha Belly"
"The Beer Of No Return"
"A Pill Named Ting"
"Better"
"That’s Your Poison, Not Mine"
"Dead In The Water" video:
The New Black will support Extreme on the following dates:
December
4 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
7 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn
Tickets are available here."
For information and updates on The New Black go to this location.