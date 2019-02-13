THE NEW BLACK Relaunch A Monster's Radio, Update Live Schedule

German rockers The New Black have checked in with the following update:

"A Monster's is back! These are the songs we've been listening to lately as well as our current TNB favorites. And yes, it's once again all over the map... Enjoy! Here's the link: A Monster's Radio."

This month's recommendations:

James Gang & Wizzard (Fludid)

Metallica & Glenn Frey (Leimsen)

Kavfka & Bring Me The Horizon (Fabs)

KXM & Bohnes (Günt)

Toto & Scott Stapp (Flip)

In addition, The New Black have updated their live schedule as follows:

March

30 - Würzburg, Germany - B-Hof

May

18 - Wiesloch, Germany - R'n'P Vereien