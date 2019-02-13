THE NEW BLACK Relaunch A Monster's Radio, Update Live Schedule
German rockers The New Black have checked in with the following update:
"A Monster's is back! These are the songs we've been listening to lately as well as our current TNB favorites. And yes, it's once again all over the map... Enjoy! Here's the link: A Monster's Radio."
This month's recommendations:
James Gang & Wizzard (Fludid)
Metallica & Glenn Frey (Leimsen)
Kavfka & Bring Me The Horizon (Fabs)
KXM & Bohnes (Günt)
Toto & Scott Stapp (Flip)
In addition, The New Black have updated their live schedule as follows:
March
30 - Würzburg, Germany - B-Hof
May
18 - Wiesloch, Germany - R'n'P Vereien