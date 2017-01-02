THE NEW BLACK Release Lyric Video For “Buddha Belly”

German rockers, The New Black, have released a lyric video for “Buddha Belly”, a track from their album A Monster's Life, released last February via AFM Records. Find the new lyric video below.

Tracklist:

"Long Time Coming"

"Blockbuster Life"

"With A Grin"

"Send In The Clowns"

"Dead In The Water"

"Buddha Belly"

"The Beer Of No Return"

"A Pill Named Ting"

"Better"

"That’s Your Poison, Not Mine"

"Buddha Belly" lyric video:

"Send In The Clowns" lyric video:

"With A Grin" video:

"Long Time Coming" video:

The New Black will celebrate their 10th anniversary on January 7th with the Blackfest at Schweinfurt’s Stattbahnhof. The show will feature a special set in five parts and exclusive merchandise. Motorjesus and Serpent Smile are on the bill as support. Go to the event page here for updates and details.

For information and updates on The New Black go to this location.