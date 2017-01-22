THE NEW BLACK - Video Recap Of 10th Anniversary Blackfest Posted

On January 7th, German rockers The New Black celebrated their 10th Anniversary with their very own Blackfest in Schweinfurt at the Stattbahnhof featuring support bands Motorjesus and Serpent Smile. The clip below features highlights from the night including The New Black's acoustic and full-on electric sets.

The New Black's setlist on the night was as follows:

Acoustic Set

"Long Time Coming"

"Stuck"

"Send In The Clowns"

"Buddha Belly"

"Wound"

Electric Set

"Why I Burn"

"More Than A Man"

"Everlasting"

"Drive"

"The King I Was"

"Into Modesty"

"Batteries & Rust"

"Downgrade"

"Any Colour You Like (As Long As It's Black)

"Muzzle & Blinkers

"Superhuman Mission"

"Burning D"

"Blockbuster Life"

"That's Your Poison, Not Mine"

"A Pill Named Ting"

"Dead In The Water"

"Long Time Coming"

The New Black released their new album A Monster's Life on February 26th, 2016 via AFM Records.

Tracklist:

"Long Time Coming"

"Blockbuster Life"

"With A Grin"

"Send In The Clowns"

"Dead In The Water"

"Buddha Belly"

"The Beer Of No Return"

"A Pill Named Ting"

"Better"

"That’s Your Poison, Not Mine"

"Send In The Clowns" lyric video:

"With A Grin" video:

"Long Time Coming" video:

"Buddha Belly" lyric video:

For information and updates on The New Black go to this location.