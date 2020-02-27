THE NEW ROSES Debut "Nothing But Wild" Music Video

German hard rockers, The New Roses, recently released their fourth studio album, Nothing But Wild, via Napalm Records. Order the album here.

The band have just released a video for the album's title track, filmed at the band’s gig at Wiesbaden’s Schlachthof in 2019. The audiovisual depicts the sincerity and integrity The New Roses exude at their shows, not only in regard to their performance, but also in proximity with their fans.

After successful live appearances all over the world, amongst others, as an opening act for KISS and Scorpions, the four-piece is definitely not done yet. Another headline tour is about to start on March 13th, 2020, and in summer, The New Roses will be jamming with KISS again. Do not miss out on the splendid opportunity to see the German rockers live on stage: A spectacular show filled with bangers that will have you dance along is awaiting you.

Timmy Rough on the video: "This video is a salute to all our fans that made our Nothing But Wild Tour a crazy Rock & Roll Party night after night after night. It just feels incredible to watch our audience grow and to know that the band keeps getting stronger between all of us. We hope you enjoy watching this clip and we can’t wait to see you further up on the road!”

Nothing But Wild album details below.

Tracklisting:

"Soundtrack Of My Life"

"Can‘t Stop Rock & Roll"

"Down By The River"

"Nothing But Wild"

"Heartache"

"The Bullet"

"Runnin' Out Of Hearts"

"Unknown Territory"

"As The Crow Flies"

"Give & Take"

"The Only Thing"

"Meet Me Half Way"

"Glory Road"

"Glory Road" video:

"Can‘t Stop Rock & Roll":

"Down By The River" video:

Find the band's current live itinerary here.

Lineup:

Timmy Rough - vocals, guitar

Norman Bites - guitar

Hardy - bass

Urban Berz - drums

(Photo - Frank Dursthoff)