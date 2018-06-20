THE NEW ROSES Live In Bonn, Germany; Full Rockpalast Concert Now Streaming

The New Roses performed at Harmonie in Bonn, Germany on March 17th for Rockpalast (Rock Palace), the German music TV show that broadcasts live on German television station Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR). Professionally filmed video of the band's full set can now be seen below.

Setlist:

"Every Wild Heart"

"Forever Never Comes"

"Dancin' On A Razor Blade"

"2nd 1st Time"

"For A While"

"It's A Long Way"

"Whiskey Nightmare"

"Life Ain't Easy (For A Boy With Long Hair)"

"Gimme Your Love"

"She's Gone"

"Devil's Toys"

"One More From The Road"

"Thirsty"

"Without A Trace"

"Old Time Rock 'N' Roll"

