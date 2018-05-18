THE NEW ROSES Live On Germany's Rockpalast; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

The New Roses recently performed for Rockpalast (Rock Palace), the German music TV show that broadcasts live on German television station Westdeutscher Rundfunk (WDR). Professionally filmed video of the band's full set can be found below.

Setlist:

"Life Ain't Easy (For A Boy With Long Hair)"

"Devil's Toys"

"One More For The Road"

"Thirsty"

After having released their Top 20 charting record One More For The Road last year, The New Roses recently released a brand new music video for the title track.

The band states: "We picked this song as the title track of the album, because it represents our life on tour with all its ups and downs. The video 'One More For The Road' completes this feeling visually. This is who we are!"

The Wiesbaden, Germany-based 4-piece will play 30 festivals this year: Hellfest France, Hard Rock Hell UK, Sweden Rock, Masters Of Rock - to name just a few. Before the hot summer weather takes over, the band will hit the road supporting The Dead Daisies throughout Europe. On top of all of that there’s a full UK headlining tour run. The New Roses will also be a part of the KISS Kruise in the US. Find the band’s tour schedule here.

One More For The Road can be ordered here.

One More For The Road tracklisting:

“Quarter To Twelve”

“My Own Worst Enemy”

“Forever Never Comes”

“Dancing On A Razor Blade”

“Consider Me Gone”

“Life Ain't Easy (For A Boy With Long Hair)”

“Every Wild Heart”

“Fight You Leaving Me”

“The Same Moon”

“Piece By Peace Of Mind”

“One More For The Road”

“Do I Look Scared To You (Bonus Track)

“The Storm” (Bonus Track)”

“Nitro Nights” (Bonus Track)

"Life Ain't Easy (For A Boy With A Long Hair)" video:

"Every Wild Heart" video: