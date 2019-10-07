THE NEW ROSES Perform "Thirsty" Live At Wacken Open Air 2019; HQ Video
October 7, 2019, 26 minutes ago
German hard rockers, The New Roses, performed the Dead Man's Voice album track, "Thirsty", at this year's edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Watch professionally-filmed footage below:
The New Roses' fourth studio album, Nothing But Wild, is out now via Napalm Records. Order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"Soundtrack Of My Life"
"Can‘t Stop Rock & Roll"
"Down By The River"
"Nothing But Wild"
"Heartache"
"The Bullet"
"Runnin' Out Of Hearts"
"Unknown Territory"
"As The Crow Flies"
"Give & Take"
"The Only Thing"
"Meet Me Half Way"
"Glory Road"
"Glory Road" video:
"Can‘t Stop Rock & Roll":
"Down By The River" video:
Find the band's current live itinerary here.
Lineup:
Timmy Rough - vocals, guitar
Norman Bites - guitar
Hardy - bass
Urban Berz - drums