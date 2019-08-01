THE NEW ROSES Release New Single And Music Video, "Glory Road"

German hard rockers, The New Roses, are back to climb the rock Olympus with their fourth studio album, Nothing But Wild, out tomorrow, August 2, via Napalm Records. Pre-order the album here.

The new single, "Glory Road", is available digitally now, and you can find a video for the song below.

After successful live appearances all over the world, lately opening for KISS, and the invitation to tour with the legendary Scorpions in summer, the four-piece, centered around vocalist/guitarist Timmy Rough is ready to deliver the long awaited follow up for One For The Road (2017), which hit the top 20 in Germany.

Says the band: “On Nothing But Wild, we fully concentrated on catchy songs with big melodies. Our goal was to record a strong and energetic rock n' roll album without any frills and fillers. Simply true, simply loud, simply wild!”

Tracklisting:

"Soundtrack Of My Life"

"Can‘t Stop Rock & Roll"

"Down By The River"

"Nothing But Wild"

"Heartache"

"The Bullet"

"Runnin' Out Of Hearts"

"Unknown Territory"

"As The Crow Flies"

"Give & Take"

"The Only Thing"

"Meet Me Half Way"

"Glory Road"

"Glory Road" video:

"Can‘t Stop Rock & Roll":

"Down By The River" video:

Track-by-track, Pt. 1:

Track-by-track, Pt. 2:

2019 will be another year of constant touring for the band. Find their current live itinerary here.

Lineup:

Timmy Rough - vocals, guitar

Norman Bites - guitar

Hardy - bass

Urban Berz - drums

(Photo - Frank Dursthoff)